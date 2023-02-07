Japan Sends Rescue Team to Quake-Hit Turkey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan sent on Monday night an emergency rescue team to Turkey, which was hit by a massive earthquake the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

There have been no reports of Japanese people killed or injured in the earthquake, the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

"While working to ensure the safety of Japanese expatriates, we will consider necessary support for areas affected by the quake," he added.

Thousands of people are reported to have been killed in the temblor, which occurred in southern Turkey early Monday.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo sent its emergency rescue team comprising 14 personnel and four search dogs to help find people missing in the quake. "I want you to cooperate closely and make all-out efforts to perform your mission," MPD Superintendent General Hiroshi Kojima told the team.

