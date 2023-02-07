2 of 4 Japanese Fraud Suspects Arrested after Leaving Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Manila/Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Two of the four Japanese fraud suspects believed to be also linked to a series of robberies in Japan were arrested by Tokyo police Tuesday morning after leaving an airport in the Manila metropolitan area in the Philippines earlier in the day for extradition to Japan.

Investigators of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department who had been sent to the Philippines arrested the two--Kiyoto Imamura, 38, and Toshiya Fujita, 38--aboard a plane bound for Japan on theft charges over a special fraud case in Tokyo in 2019.

The plane arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon.

The remaining two suspects--Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45--may be transferred to Japan from the Philippines on Wednesday.

The MPD suspects that the four include senior members of a special fraud group that is believed to have caused fraud losses totaling over 6 billion yen and may have also been involved in the spate of robbery cases. It will work on elucidating the entire incidents including by analyzing mobile phones confiscated in the Philippines.

