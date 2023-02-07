SoftBank Group Posts 910-B.-Yen Net Loss in April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> said Tuesday that it plunged into a consolidated net loss of 912,513 million yen in April-December 2022, against a profit of 392,617 million yen a year before.

The large loss in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 came as the group’s mainstay SoftBank Vision Fund business, which invests in emerging firms, remained sluggish amid faltering global stock prices.

For the October-December third quarter alone, SoftBank Group reported a net loss of 783,415 million yen, against the year-before profit of 29,048 million yen, after posting a profit of over 3 trillion yen in July-September on gains from the sale of some of its shareholdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.

The Japanese technology investment group is scheduled to hold an earnings briefing in Tokyo later on Tuesday. Chairman Masayoshi Son will not attend the event from this time.

