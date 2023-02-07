Japan Logs 42,314 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--A total of 42,314 people were newly found positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Tuesday, with the daily count falling by about 16,000 from a week before.

The country recorded 230 new COVID-19 deaths on the day, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms climbed by four from the previous day to 410.

In Tokyo, 3,131 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, down by around 1,700 from a week earlier. New fatalities among COVID-19 patients totaled 11.

