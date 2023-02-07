Retired Wheelchair Tennis Giant Kunieda Voices Satisfaction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wheelchair tennis giant Shingo Kunieda, who retired from competition in January while at the top of the world rankings, voiced satisfaction with his career on Tuesday.

"My greatest happiness is that I can feel I have nothing left to do in terms of my tennis achievements and titles," Kunieda, 38, told a press conference in Tokyo.

Kunieda said that he had decided to retire after last year's U.S. Open.

"I started sometimes saying I've done everything I can, and I thought that was the timing (of retirement)," he said.

On the Japanese government considering giving him the People's Honor Award, Kunieda said, "I feel honored because what I've done is being recognized."

