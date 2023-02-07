Japan Revives Tougher Wording on Territorial Row with Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan revived a tougher wording in an appeal adopted at an annual event on Tuesday for the return of four Russian-held islands known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

The appeal called Russia's control of the islands an illegal occupation for the first time in five years.

The National Rally to Demand the Return of the Northern Territories was held by the Japanese government and others in Tokyo. Feb. 7 is designated as Northern Territories Day in Japan.

In a speech at the event, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan-Russia relations are "in a difficult situation" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are sticking to the policy of concluding a peace treaty (with Russia) after resolving the territorial row," Kishida said, adding, "It is essential for the government and the public to join forces in tackling the matter."

