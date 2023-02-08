Nintendo to Raise Pay Scale by 10 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. <7974> has said it will implement a 10 pct pay scale increase for all employees including contract and part-time workers in its wage revision in April.

Nintendo will also raise the starting salaries for employees joining the Japanese video game company in April or later by 10 pct.

The pay hikes are designed to help its employees to cope with rising prices while securing excellent human resources, President Shuntaro Furukawa told a press conference Tuesday.

"Soaring prices are increasing the financial burden on our workers," he said. "It is indispensable to acquire outstanding human resources to improve our competitiveness over the long term."

