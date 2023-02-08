Japan's Next COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Could Start in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry subcommittee Wednesday approved a plan to start a next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country in autumn or winter this year.

The plan called for having the next rollout of COVID-19 shots cover people of all ages with the aim of reducing patients with severe symptoms.

The ministry is expected to take a formal decision on the plan after discussions at another subcommittee.

The current novel coronavirus inoculation program, fully covered by public funds under the immunization law, is scheduled to run until the end of March. The government has indicated its readiness to continue offering necessary COVID-19 vaccinations for free in April and later.

The plan approved by the subcommittee also underlined the need to offer booster shots for elderly and other people with high risks of developing severe symptoms and medical workers, outside the vaccination program that would start in autumn or winter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]