Kishida Positive on Enactment of LGBT Protection Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday indicated a positive stance on early enactment of a bill to promote public understanding of LGBT people.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is preparing to submit such a bill to parliament, Kishida said at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. "We'll respect and watch moves by lawmakers," he said.

A group of suprapartisan lawmakers in May 2021 crafted a bill that would oblige the government to draw up a basic program to promote public understanding of LGBT people. But the group failed to submit it to parliament because of opposition from conservative LDP lawmakers.

Asked about discriminatory remarks about LGBT people and same-sex marriage by a former secretary, Kishida said, "There should be no unfair discrimination or prejudice on the basis of sexual orientation or sexual identity."

"I apologize to those who were offended," Kishida said. "I would like to carefully explain the government's policy of respecting diversity and creating an inclusive society."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]