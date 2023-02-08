Japan Confirms 41,253 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 41,253 on Wednesday, down by about 13,700 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country decreased by 12 from the previous day to 398, and 220 new deaths were reported among patients.

In Tokyo, 2,612 new cases were confirmed, down by around 1,400 from a week earlier, with new fatalities totaling 13. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria fell by three from the previous day to 32.

