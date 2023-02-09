Japan to Donate 10 M. Dlrs for UNESCO Aid to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan will contribute almost 10 million dollars to finance UNESCO's emergency measures in Ukraine and neighboring countries, the U.N. agency said Wednesday.

The aid will be used for the UNESCO projects, particularly in Ukraine, in the fields of education, culture and the protection of journalists.

"This contribution makes Japan the leading partner in UNESCO's Ukraine response," the Paris-based organization said.

"I thank Japan for its commitment to UNESCO," Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement. "Japan's support has reached a record level this year."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, a total of 18 million dollars have been donated to the UNESCO projects by various countries.

