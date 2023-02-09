Design for Japan Pavilion at 2025 Osaka Expo Finalized

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The design for the Japan Pavilion at the 2025 World Expo to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka has been finalized, it was learned Thursday.

The pavilion design was overseen by Oki Sato, who designed the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2021.

The three-story building will be built on an area of around 1.3 hectares. Construction will begin this summer or later.

Cross-laminated timber, which is highly durable, will be used for the interior and exterior walls of the building. The timber will be leased from the Japan Cross Laminated Timber Association and, after the building is demolished, offered to local governments and companies for reuse.

So far, five local governments and eight companies have been picked to receive the timber after the 2025 Expo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]