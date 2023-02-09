Kishida, Marcos Agree to Strengthen Security, Economic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday agreed to strengthen their countries' security and economic ties amid China's advances in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

In their talks in Tokyo, the two leaders also confirmed their countries' coordination to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

At a joint press conference after the talks, Kishida said that the Philippines is a "neighboring country and a strategic partner with whom we share fundamental values."

Marcos, who visited Japan for the first time since he took office in June last year, said that he and Kishida agreed to further bolster their countries' strategic partnership.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, Kishida and Marcos "expressed serious concerns about the situation" in the East China Sea and South China Sea and "strongly opposed the actions including force or coercion that may increase tensions."

