Japan Logs 32,797 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 32,797 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by about 12,600 from a week earlier.

Nationwide, 173 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients, and there were 359 severely ill patients, a decrease of 39 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases fell by around 1,300 week on week to 2,173. New deaths came to 15, and the number of patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria fell by two from the previous day to 30.

