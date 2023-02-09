Japan Planning to Name Nominee for Next BOJ Gov. Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to submit on Tuesday its nominee for the next governor of the Bank of Japan to the Diet, the country's parliament, informed sources said Thursday.

The governor's nomination, along with those for the next deputy governors, is expected to be presented at board meetings of the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet.

The term of the incumbent BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, is set to end on April 8, while those of the two current deputy governors will expire on March 19.

The BOJ's new governor and deputy governors will be appointed by the cabinet after being approved by the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.

Hearings with the government's nominees will be held before the two chambers vote on them.

