Japan Adopts Plan to Make Maximum Use of Nuclear Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a plan to make maximum use of nuclear power, in a bid to realize a carbon-free society while ensuring stable electricity supplies.

The basic plan for green transformation marks a departure from Japan's policy of reducing its dependence on nuclear energy decided after the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The plan also includes a target of achieving over 150 trillion yen in public and private investments for decarbonization over the coming 10 years.

To the end, the government adopted green transformation legislation so that it can procure funds for its share of the envisioned investments, which is projected at some 20 trillion yen.

Specifically, the government will issue green transformation transition bonds, which will be redeemed with funds procured through an envisioned carbon-pricing system collecting fees from companies for carbon dioxide emissions.

