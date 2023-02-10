Japan Releases Draft Revision of N-Waste Diposal Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday released a draft revision of its basic policy on the final disposal of nuclear waste that clearly states its responsibility over the matter.

"The government will act as one and work on the matter with responsibility," said the draft, agreed at a meeting of relevant ministers on the selection of a final disposal site for the toxic radioactive waste from nuclear power generation.

The nuclear waste issue is "extremely important," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told the meeting. "It's one of the concerns the public has about nuclear energy."

The basic policy will be revised for the first time since 2015. The government hopes to make a cabinet decision on the revision by the end of March after a public comment period.

Japan has already started its selection process for a final disposal site with a so-called literature survey to check geological risks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]