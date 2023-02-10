Japan Govt to Present BOJ Governor Nominee on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will present its nominees for the next governor and two deputy governors of the Bank of Japan to parliament Tuesday, Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's parliamentary affairs chief, said Friday.

The nominees will be presented to the boards of the steering committees of both parliamentary chambers at 11 a.m. Tuesday (2 a.m. GMT), Takagi told his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The steering committees of both parliamentary chambers will hear from the nominees, and the full chambers will vote on whether to approve them.

The steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, is expected to hear from the nominees on Feb. 24.

The term of the current BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, will end on April 8, while the two deputy governors will serve until March 19.

