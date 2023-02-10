Japan to Leave Mask-Wearing Decisions to Individuals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to let individuals decide whether to wear masks indoors or outdoors as a COVID-19 infection prevention measure from around March 13, it was learned Friday.

The government is expected to formalize the plan at a meeting of its COVID-19 response headquarters later on Friday.

Wearing masks is still recommended in Japan, unlike in Europe and the United States.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the government plans to make it a basic rule for students and teachers not to wear masks at upcoming school graduation ceremonies, except when singing in chorus.

The government will specify situations in which wearing masks is effective, such as on crowded trains and at medical institutions, informed sources said. It will recognize that wearing masks during school activities is unnecessary.

