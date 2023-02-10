Japan Heavy Machinery Unions Boost Pay Hike Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The labor unions of major Japanese heavy machinery makers on Friday demanded a pay-scale increase worth 14,000 yen per month, four times larger than the previous year's request, amid soaring prices.

The unions of companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011>, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. <7012> and IHI Crop. <7013>, submitted the demand to the management side as part of "shunto" spring wage talks.

In last year's shunto talks, the unions won a pay-scale increase of 1,500 yen after demanding 3,500 yen.

The Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions, an umbrella body for labor unions, including those of heavy machinery makers, aims to achieve a pay-scale increase of at least 3,500 yen this year.

The labor unions of Mitsubishi Heavy and IHI demanded an annual bonus equivalent to 6.0 months' salary and 5.9 months' salary, respectively, up from 5.8 months and 5.6 months for the previous year.

