Kishida to Undergo Sinus Surgery on Sat.

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will undergo endoscopic surgery for chronic rhinosinusitis involving a nasal polyp at a Tokyo hospital Saturday.

He will be discharged from the hospital the same day but return on Sunday for post-surgery treatment. The prime minister will resume his official duties Monday.

Kishida's voice became noticeably nasal in early October last year, and he had seen an otolaryngologist in Tokyo three times in total since November.

On Friday, Kishida told reporters in the city of Toda, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, that he received medication for a stuffy nose last year.

Kishida did not name an acting prime minister when he was infected with the novel coronavirus in August last year. This time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will serve as acting prime minister since the sinus surgery will be conducted under general anesthesia.

