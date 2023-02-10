Ex-Policy Board Member Ueda to Become Next BOJ Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to appoint economist and former Bank of Japan Policy Board member Kazuo Ueda as the next governor of the central bank, it was learned Friday.

Ueda, 71, will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, 78, who has led the BOJ's massive easing policy since taking office 10 years ago. The current governor is set to reach the end his term April 8.

As the first economist to head the BOJ in Japan's postwar history, Ueda, an expert on monetary policy and well versed in macroeconomic theory, will be tasked with the crucial issue of normalizing the central bank policy.

Former Financial Services Agency Commissioner Ryozo Himino, 62, and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida, 60, will be named the next BOJ deputy governors, informed sources said. The term of the two incumbent deputy governors--Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe--is scheduled to expire March 19.

The cabinet appoints the BOJ's governor for a five-year term after obtaining approval from the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, the two chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The government will submit the nominees to the Diet on Tuesday.

