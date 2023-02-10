Japan Confirms 28,521 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 28,521 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by about 11,200 from a week earlier.

The country logged 179 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day. There were 326 patients with severe symptoms, down by 33 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 1,922 new cases were found, down by 1,019 from a week before. New fatalities came to 14, while the number of severely ill patients under the Japanese capital's criteria fell by eight from the previous day to 22.

