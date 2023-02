Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo logged 1,922 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 1,019 from a week before.

New deaths among novel coronavirus patients came to 14 in the Japanese capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by eight from Thursday to 22.

