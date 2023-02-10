Japan to Leave Mask-Wearing Decisions to Individuals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to let individuals decide whether to wear masks indoors or outdoors as a COVID-19 infection prevention measure from March 13.

The government will continue to recommend wearing masks in certain situations such as on crowded trains.

As the world approaches the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are still recommended in Japan now, unlike in Europe and the United States.

The government will adopt new guidelines that deem it unnecessary to wear masks on public transportation where all passengers are seated, such as Shinkansen bullet trains and expressway buses but recommend wearing masks on crowded commuter trains and buses, as well as at medical institutions and elderly care facilities.

As for wearing masks at schools, a new rule will be implemented from April 1, the start of the academic year in Japan. Students and others will no longer be required to wear masks during educational activities such as classes. They will also be allowed to attend school graduation ceremonies without wearing masks before the new rule takes effect.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]