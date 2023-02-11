Kishida Undergoes Sinus Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underwent endoscopic surgery for chronic rhinosinusitis that was causing a stuffy nose at a Tokyo hospital Saturday.

The surgery ended without any problem, according to informed sources.

Kishida returned to the prime minister's official residence within the day. He will visit the hospital Sunday to receive postsurgery treatment and will resume his official duties Monday.

During the sinus surgery, which was conducted under general anesthesia, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno served as acting prime minister.

According to the sources, Kishida is doing well after the surgery. He stayed at the hospital for about eight hours.

