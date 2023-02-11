Honda Co-Founder Fujisawa to Be Inducted into U.S. Auto Hall of Fame

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Takeo Fujisawa, the late co-founder of Japan's Honda Motor Co. <7267>, has been chosen to be inducted into the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame, the award's organizer said Friday.

An award ceremony will be held in Detroit in July to enshrine into the hall Fujisawa, along with Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors Co., and other people who made great contributions to the auto industry.

Fujisawa "matched Automotive Hall of Fame inductee (and the other late co-founder of Honda) Soichiro Honda's engineering acumen and vision for mobility with marketing savvy, strong business sense and a keen ability to chart unique paths to growth," the organizer said in a statement.

Fujisawa's achievements include his decision to set up Honda's first overseas subsidiary in the United States, the organizer said.

Since the establishment of the award in 1939, 755 people, including multiple Japanese, have been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame.

