DPFP Resolved to Put Policies First in Working with Other Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People will promote policy-oriented cooperation with other parties, regardless of whether they are ruling or opposition parties, according to the party's 2023 activity policy adopted on Saturday.

"Our stance of prioritizing solutions over confrontations is needed," DPFP chief Yuichiro Tamaki told a regular party convention on the day.

He expressed his resolve to realize the party's policies, including on wage hikes.

Tamaki also emphasized that his party "will refuse to take part in an extreme logic of dividing (parties) into right and left blocks."

DPFP Secretary-General Kazuya Shinba said, "We'll actively make use of even ruling parties to make policy proposals."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]