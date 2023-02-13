Job Changes Rising among People in Their 40s, 50s in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--More and more people in their 40s to 50s are switching jobs in Japan, a trend defying the well-known theory that 35 is the ceiling in terms of age to making a career change.

This trend comes as short-staffed companies are racing to hire workers who can immediately step in to fill managerial or engineering posts. The COVID-19 pandemic has also created an opportunity for middle-aged corporate employees to rethink their life.

A 51-year-old man, currently working at a manufacturer in the Chubu central region, switched jobs for the first time in his career last year.

While he initially had no intention to change jobs, he was repeatedly approached by Tokyo-based recruitment firm Professional Bank Inc.

The man said he changed his mind after he became frustrated with his old company's personnel assignment. "If I hadn't been approached (with another job offer), the option of a job change would have never crossed my mind," he said.

