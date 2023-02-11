Japan Logs 27,468 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 27,468 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by some 11,000 from a week earlier.

Nationwide, 134 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients and there were 314 patients with severe symptoms, down by 12 from Friday.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infection cases fell by 1,240 week on week to 1,752.

New deaths in the Japanese capital came to 15 and the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from the previous day at 22.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]