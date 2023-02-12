Japan Reports 13,203 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 13,203 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down by some 18,000 from a week before.

The number of very ill patients fell by 23 from Saturday to 291. New COVID-19 deaths numbered 89.

New infection cases in Tokyo dropped by 1,488 week on week to 799, slipping below 1,000 for the first time in eight months since June 13 last year.

Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria declined by one from Saturday to 21, the metropolitan government said.

