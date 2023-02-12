Tokyo's COVID-19 Cases Fall below 1,000 for 1st Time in 8 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 799 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, with the daily count slipping below 1,000 for the first time in eight months since June 13 last year.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital fell by 1,488 from a week earlier.

Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria declined by one from Saturday to 21, the metropolitan government said.

