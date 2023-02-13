Japan Reports 200,710 New COVID-19 Cases over Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 200,710 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by around 89,000 from the previous week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 32,969,004 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Osaka had the largest number of weekly cases, with 13,592, followed by Tokyo, with 13,494, Aichi, with 12,771, and Kanagawa, with 11,000.

The county's total COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,193 from a week earlier to 70,825.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]