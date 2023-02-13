Japan to Send Medical Supplies to Turkey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government aircraft will depart as early as Monday to transport medical equipment to Turkey, which was hit by powerful earthquakes last week, the Defense Ministry said.

A 36-member medical team that will use the supplies left for Turkey Sunday night, ministry officials said.

Japan will also set up a liaison office in Turkey to gather information and communicate with parties concerned, the ministry said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference that the government is working to provide Turkey and neighboring Syria with humanitarian financial aid using its official development assistance program.

"We, the country that has experienced many large-scale natural disasters, including the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are committed to offering maximum support," Matsuno said.

