Kishida Resumes Official Duties after Sinus Surgery

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed official duties Monday morning after undergoing endoscopic surgery for chronic rhinosinusitis two days ago, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the same day.

Kishida is checking documents, among other things, at his official residence, Matsuno told a press conference, noting, "The operation was successful, and I've been informed that the prime minister is in good condition after the surgery."

Kishida will move to the prime minister's office Monday afternoon for his remaining work on the day. He was initially slated to do so in the morning.

His planned speech in Tokyo on Monday afternoon will be substituted by a prerecorded video message. The prime minister still "finds it difficult to speak for a long time," a source close to Kishida said.

The Japanese leader underwent the surgery at a hospital in Tokyo on Saturday.

