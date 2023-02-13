Abe Shooting Suspect Accused of Additional Offenses

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police sent papers to prosecutors Monday accusing Tetsuya Yamagami, who has been indicted for the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, of additional offenses.

Yamagami was newly accused of damaging a building that had housed a facility linked to the religious group Unification Church in the western city of Nara on July 7 last year by firing a gun, of creating guns without permission and of obstructing the freedom of elections.

The 42-year-old has told investigators from the Nara prefectural police department that he test-fired a handmade gun into a Unification Church-related facility. Police have seized several lethal guns from his home.

Monday's move by the police against Yamagami marks an end to their investigation into the July 2022 shooting of Abe, an unprecedented murder of a former prime minister.

Yamagami was indicted on Jan. 13 after over five months of psychiatric evaluation on charges of shooting Abe to death in Nara on July 8 when the former prime minister was delivering a campaign speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]