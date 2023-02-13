Japan Regulator Votes for Longer N-Reactor Operating Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority, at an extraordinary meeting Monday, approved by a majority vote a bill designed to extend the operating life of nuclear reactors in the country beyond 60 years.

NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka decided to take a vote on revising the nuclear reactor regulation law for the extension because Akira Ishiwatari, one of the five commissioners, opposed the revision.

It was very unusual for the NRA to decide on an important matter by a majority.

The current law sets the maximum operating period for reactors at 40 years in principle and at 60 years if approved by the regulator.

With the bill, the government aims to allow units to operate effectively beyond the 60-year limit, by excluding periods when they are suspended for safety inspections or some other reasons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]