Japanese Doll Artist Tsujimura Dies at 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Jusaburo Tsujimura, a Japanese doll artist who made puppets for popular television drama series in the 1970s, died of heart failure at a hospital in Miyoshi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Feb. 5. He was 89.

Born in former Manchuria in present-day northeastern China, Tsujimura returned to Japan in 1944, to Hiroshima.

He pursued a doll-making career after the end of World War II. He moved to Tokyo and worked at a prop maker before going out on his own at age 26.

Tsujimura produced puppets for "Shin Hakkenden" and "Sanada Juyushi," popular puppet drama series broadcast in the 1970s by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

Tsujimura also designed stage costumes. He served as art director for performances produced by the late theater director Yukio Ninagawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]