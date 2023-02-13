Mitsui Fudosan Sets Up Entity to Boost Space Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. <8801> said Monday that it has set up an organization for boosting the space industry through industry-academia-government collaboration.

Cross U, a general incorporated association based in Tokyo's Nihonbashi business district, will promote cooperation among companies in and outside the space industry by providing a place for exchanges and staging events.

It hopes to support the creation of new business and innovative technologies under an accord with the government-backed Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA.

Mitsui Fudosan created the association as part of its efforts to redevelop Nihonbashi.

"We want to develop the space industry and contribute to strengthening the industrial competitiveness of the whole of Japan and resolving social issues," President Masanobu Komoda told a news conference.

