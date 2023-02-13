Japan New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 9,380 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking a daily count fewer than 10,000 for the first time since June 27 last year.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Sunday to 286. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 130.

New infection cases in Tokyo came to 810, down by some 300 from a week before. The daily count stood below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to data from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Eight new deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by three from Sunday to 18.

