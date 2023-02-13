Tokyo Logs 810 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 810 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a drop of some 300 from a week before.

The daily count stood below 1,000 for the second consecutive day in the Japanese capital, according to the data from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Eight new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's own criteria fell by three from Sunday to 18.

