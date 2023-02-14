Japan Govt Nominates Ueda as Next BOJ Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday nominated economist Kazuo Ueda to be the next governor of the Bank of Japan.

Ueda, a 71-year-old financial theory expert who served on the central bank's policy board in 1998-2005, was nominated to replace Haruhiko Kuroda, 78, whose term as BOJ governor ends on April 8.

While on the BOJ's policy board, Ueda opposed the 2000 removal of the central bank's zero interest rate policy and helped the BOJ introduce quantitative monetary easing in 2001.

Ueda, a professor at Kyoritsu Women's University in Tokyo, will be the first academic to lead the BOJ in post-World War II history.

The government also nominated former Financial Services Agency Commissioner Ryozo Himino, 62, and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida, 60, to take over as BOJ deputy governors after their predecessors' terms expire on March 19.

