Japan Foreign Minister to Visit Germany for Security Talks

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that he plans to visit Germany for three days from Friday to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Hayashi also said at a press conference that he is preparing to hold in Germany during the visit the first meeting this year of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies, which he will chair. Japan holds this year's G-7 presidency.

The minister will communicate Japan's position opposing unilateral changes to the status quo by force, ahead of the one-year anniversary on Feb. 24 of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The G-7 foreign ministers are expected to confirm their unity on sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine at the proposed meeting. "I want to make this meeting a place to reaffirm the G-7's will to uphold the international order based on the rule of law," Hayashi said.

At the Munich Security Conference, Hayashi intends to explain the difficult security environment surrounding Japan, including the increasing military activities of China and North Korea, and to present his country's policy of strengthening its defense capabilities.

