Japan to Give Ukraine Police Heat Packs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will give Ukraine's national police single-use heat packs and reflectors for traffic safety to help the war-torn country get through winter.

In the additional emergency grant aid, goods worth some 550,000 dollars will be delivered via the U.N. Office for Project Services, or UNOPS.

According to the Foreign Ministry, nighttime traffic accidents have increased in Ukraine due to blackouts following Russian military attacks on energy facilities.

Japan will provide 130,000 heat packs and 20,000 reflective vests for Ukrainian police officers engaging in traffic control activities and 160,000 reflective wristbands for residents.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]