Japan Reports 32,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 32,426 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down some 9,800 from a week before.

Across the country, 191 new fatal cases were confirmed, while there were 270 very ill coronavirus patients, down by 16 from Monday.

In Tokyo, the daily tally of new infections fell by around 900 from a week earlier to 2,232.

New deaths numbered 12 in the Japanese capital, and the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria dropped by one from the previous day to 17.

