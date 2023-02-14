Toyota Honorary Chm. Shoichiro Toyoda Dies at 97

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda, who was also a powerful business leader, died of heart failure Tuesday. He was 97.

Toyoda was born in the central Japan city of Nagoya as the first son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda. His grandfather was Sakichi Toyoda, the inventor of the automatic loom.

After graduating from Nagoya University in 1947, Toyoda joined his father's automaker, then called Toyota Motor Co., as a board director in 1952.

He studied under his father as the "prince" of the Toyoda family. When the automaker merged with Toyota Motor Sales Co. in 1982, he became president of the integrated entity, called Toyota Motor Corp.

During his tenure as president, Toyoda promoted the globalization of the company's operations, building plants in the United States and partnering with German automaker Volkswagen AG.

