Mayors Seek G-7 Leaders' Visit to Hiroshima Peace Museum

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The mayors of the two Japanese atomic-bombed cities asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday to realize a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum by the leaders of the Group of Seven major powers.

Kazumi Matsui, mayor of the western city of Hiroshima, and Tomihisa Taue, mayor of the southwestern city of Nagasaki, made the request at a meeting with Kishida at the prime minister's office.

The two also called on Kishida to create an opportunity for G-7 leaders to speak with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors as they visit Hiroshima to attend the G-7 summit there in May.

The mayors also sought a visit to Nagasaki by the G-7 leaders.

Both cities were flattened by U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II in August 1945.

