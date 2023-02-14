Balloons that Flew over Japan Assumed to Be Chinese: Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Suspicious balloons that have been found flying in Japanese airspace are strongly assumed to be unmanned spy balloons from China, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The government demanded through diplomatic channels that China explain facts about the balloons, the ministry said.

Tokyo also told Beijing that any violation of Japanese airspace by a foreign unmanned surveillance balloon is totally unacceptable.

The suspicious balloons include those found flying over Kagoshima Prefecture in November 2019, the city of Sendai in June 2020 and Aomori Prefecture in September 2021, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it will step up its operations to collect information on such flying objects and enhance its surveillance.

