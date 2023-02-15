Japan Automaker Unions File Major Pay Hike Demands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at major Japanese automakers submitted their wage requests to the management side on Wednesday for this year's "shunto" labor-management talks, demanding substantial pay hikes amid soaring prices.

The requests also reflected the unions' aim to secure capable personnel to meet the changing environment surrounding the industry, such as the shift to electrified vehicles.

With labor unions of major consumer electronics manufacturers also slated to file their written wage requests the same day or later, unions of major Japanese companies are swinging into full gear in the shunto spring wage negotiations with the management toward March 15, when many employers will give their responses.

The union of Nissan Motor Co. <7201> requested a wage increase totaling 12,000 yen per month, while the Subaru Corp. <7270> union demanded a hike worth 10,200 yen. Their demands are at the highest levels since the current style of making wage requests began.

The union of Honda Motor Co. <7267> sought a pay-scale hike worth 12,500 yen, the highest level in 30 years. Including regular pay increases, its pay hike demand totaled 19,000 yen.

