Examining Side Effects of BOJ's Easing Important: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that it is important to continue examining the side effects of the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing policy.

At a parliamentary committee meeting, Kishida also said that he will determine whether to revise the government's joint statement with the Bank of Japan, which includes the bank's 2 pct inflation target, after the upcoming BOJ leadership change.

The BOJ has implemented massive easing under outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for a decade. With Kuroda set to leave office in April, the government is seeking parliamentary approval of governor nominee Kazuo Ueda.

In the meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Kishida said that "the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy will review macroeconomic policy management, including monetary policy, as well as the current situation and the outlook for prices."

Regarding the joint statement, Kishida said that "it is too early to say whether or not we will change the content of the statement when the next governor and deputy governors have not been decided."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]